Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: 6 tins you suppose know about di UEFA Super Cup

Atletico Madrid join list of clubs wey don carri trophy before new season start afta dem sama Real Madrid 4-2 to win UEFA Super Cup for A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia.

Diego Costa score two for di match and Saul Ñíguez and Koke score for extra time to win Los Colchoneros thrid UEFA Super Cup.

Na French striker Karim Benzema score for Real.

See di tins wey you suppose know about di match.

Spanish teams still dey dominate

Dis na di fourth time wey two Spanish clubs go jam demsef for UEFA Super Cup.

But na di first time e dey happun between two clubs from di same city.

Atletico don copy Chelsea

Atletico Madrid na di first team wey win Europa League come carri Super Cup since 2012 wey Chelsea do am.

Spanish striker Costa score two goals for di match

Fastest goal ever

Costa first goal na di fastest goal ever for di competition afta im score 49 seconds.

Na Ever Banega dey hold di record before wen im score for di third minute for 2015 wen Sevilla face Barcelona.

Real Madrid na di only club wey carri Champions League three times back to back

New coach, new record

New Galacticos coach, Julen Lopetegui, na di first Real Madrid manager since 1948 wey chop four or more goals for im first competitive game in charge.

E be former Spain coach wey dem sack just two days before 2018 World Cup for Russia.

Germán Burgos play 1998 World Cup for Argentina and im be former musician too

Who be dat?

Football fans fit wonder who be di man wey resemble Jesus for Atletico bench.

Na Atletico assistant coach Germán Burgos and e take charge as main coach Diego Simone chop UEFA suspension.

Ronaldo don port enta Juventus while Zidane still dey holiday

CR7 don carri goals go Juve?

Di match na di first serious match wey Real Madrid play afta dia top striker port go Juventus and former coach Zinedine Zidane leave afta last season.

Di two bin helep di club win back to back Champions league three times.