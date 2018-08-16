Image copyright FIFA World Cup Image example Paris, France. as Les Bleus win 2018 World Cup

France dey on top for FIFA latest world football ranking wey comot for Thursday 16 August.

Dis na just as e suppose be as di winner of last month 2018 World Cup for Russia.

France climb six position to keep Belgium for number two and Brazil for number three position for di list.

Di last time Les Bleus dey dis position na 2002.

Former champions Germany, na one of di teams wey dis ranking go give serious headache afta dem drop 14th points wey nack dem wit number 15 position for world.

Nigeria Super Eagles don drop position from number 48 to 49 for di world ranking.

Di Super Eagles wey comot from dis year World Cup for di group stage tanda for number six for list of African nations for FIFA latest ranking.

Tunisia, na e get mouth to do yanga and pose as dem cari first position for Africa and number 14 for world.

Senegal and DR Congo follow as second and third position for Africa and 28 and 38 position for world.

Dis latest ranking no go too jolli di Super Eagles wey still dey recover from di retirement of midfielder Victor Moses yesterday.

As if dat one no do, wahala dey shake di Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on top two factions - Amaju Pinnick for one corner and Chris Giwa for di oda - wey dey drag who suppose control football for Nigeria.