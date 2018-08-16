Image copyright Getty Images Image example Aretha Franklin

Ogbonge America singer Aretha Franklin don die at di age of 76.

Franklin na one of di best soul singer for world for career wey begin around 1960s.

She don sick for some weeks now, e be like na pancreatic cancer na im she get according to her staff Gwendolyn Quinn.

Franklin, wey her voice na di ingredient to plenti chart hits, na di first woman wey dem go honour for di music Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

Her biggest songs na 'Say a Little Prayer' and 'Respect'. She win over 18 Grammy awards for her career.