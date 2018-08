Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Falconets dey fly back to Nigeria

Nigeria women football team comot for di FIFA U-20 women World Cup for France on Thursday afternoon afta dem lose dia quarter final match 2-1 against Spain.

Spain score two goals for di first half through Aitana Bonmati (13 minutes) and Patricia Guijarro (45+2 minutes), .

Nigeria only manage to reply wit one goal from Peace Ewomazino Efih for di 57 minute.

Dis result don cari Spain to di semi final wia dem go face di winner of today oda quarter final match between France and North Korea.

Nigeria waka for dis competition begin wit 1-0 loss to Germany for dia opening game.

But dem bounce back wit 1-0 win against Haiti and follow wit anoda win, dis time 2-1 against China to qualify for di knockout stage.