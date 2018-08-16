Ghana government shun di move to dissolve GFA

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Government suspend all professional football for di league for June 2018

Ghana goment on Thursday say dem go withdraw di court case against Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Na part of effort to dissolve demma work plus FIFA to set up normalisation committee.

Di normalisation committee which go replace di current GFA Executive Committee go start develop timetable den plans for election of new executives den also help manage football administration for di country inside.

Government of Ghana den FIFA agree say dem go try stop corruption which dey inside football administration for Ghana.

Dem no support media player for your device Number 12: African referees wey dem feem as dem dey collect money

As part of di meeting, di two parties Ghana den FIFA decide say dem go set up joint task force which go create proper disciplinary den governance systems.

For statement inside wey government release, dem say once FIFA, government of Ghana den CAF finally get people wey get integrity manage di football association, dem go stop di process of dissolving di Ghana Football Association.