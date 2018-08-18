Image copyright Getty Images

Arsenal don loose two Premier League matches back-to-back but dia head coach, Unai Emery, say im no mind.

Chelsea beat dia North London rivals 3-2 for di Stamford Bridge clash afta di first half finish 2-2. Spanish defender Marco Alonso score di winner for second half.

Fear catch Chelsea fans small as Arsenal equalise and cancel di two correct goals wey Maurizio Sarri side bin first score.

Winger Pedro bin score for di Blues for 9th minute and Alvaro Morata double am for 20th minute.

But as Chelsea start to drag leg for first half, dey allow Arsenal players plenti space, na so di Gunners say 'thank you', come nack two goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nigerian Alex Iwobi.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na Marco Alonso score di winner for Chelsea

Chelsea coach Sarri say na bad 15 minutes cost di goals but e happy say dem still win.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Emery style na to always dey ginger im players from dugout

Dis result mean say Emery, wey replace former manager Arsene Wenger afta 22 years for di club, don loose im second match now afta Manchester City hama dem 2-0 for Emirates.

But di Spanish coach say im no mind because e like di way di players react afta Chelsea score dem.

"For first halt, we create chances to score so, I happy."

Arsenal go face West Ham next for Emirates on Saturday 25 August.