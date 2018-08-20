Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wilfred Ndidi don win Leicester Young Player of di Year for di last two seasons back to back

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi don sign new contract wey go keep am for King Power Stadium until 2024.

Nigeria international Ndidi join Leicester from Belgian club Genk for di 2016-17 season and don start 52 times for di Premier League club to make am ogbonge member of di team.

Ndidi tok say, "I jolli wella as l sign dis contract wit Leicester City''.

''I don enjoy evri time wey l don spend wit di football club, so e dey sweet me to tanda here for six more years" na so di 21-year-old tok.

Di midfielder wey get plenti stamina, na im win Leicester Young Player of di Year for di last two seasons back to back.

Leicester hama Wolverhampton Wanderers for dia first win of new 2018/19 season dis weekend, dem go play Southampton next for Saturday.

Ndidi dey part of di Nigeria Super Eagles squad wey go 2018 World Cup for Russia and im play di three games for di group stage.

Ndidi begin im football career wit Nathaniel Boys for Lagos, south west Nigeria before im waka comot go Europe.