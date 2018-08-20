Image copyright other Image example Pinnick na also first vice president of Caf

Nigeria football don escape ban from Fifa wey be di pipo wey dey run football for di world as goment recognise Amaju Pinnick as di ogbonge President of di Nigeria Football Federation.

Fifa bin give Nigeria until 12pm on Monday, to solve di wahala wey dey dia football as to who be di president. Fifa don tok before say na Amaju Pinnick be di pesin wey dem sabi.

As clock dey waka dey go reach 12pm wey be di deadline dem give Nigeria, na im Laolu Akande wey be Special Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, tweet say di goment don already inform FIFA of dia decision.

Skip Twitter post by @akandeoj The FG has already conveyed to FIFA its firm position recognizing Amaju Pinnick-led NFF as the current & only NFF Exco. Govt will also continue to work with all relevant stakeholders involved to resolve dispute in a timely manner. FG is upholding NFF treaty obligations to FIFA — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) August 20, 2018

Wahala don dey since about who be di head of Nigeria Football Federation between Chris Giwa and Amaju Pinnick.

Last week, Giwa and im pipo take over di NFF office for Abuja afta one court for Jos bin cancel di election wey make Amaju Pinnick president.

Giwa sack Mohammed Sanusi, wey be NFF General Secretary and oda members of di executive.