Image example De 2017 African player of de year, Christian Bassogog and captain Benjamin Moukandjo no dey for deh list

New coach of Indomitable Lions of Cameroon Clarence Seedorf don komot e first 23-man squad for play Comoros Island for 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Cameroon players for China no deh inside. Seedorf say players weh deh di go fain na moni for China go bi e second choice as e go first consider players for big championships.

Comoros Island and Cameroon go clash for 2019 qualifier match next month and even though Cameroon na host for de competition, deh still di play qualifiers.

"If de player maintain e sef, no add weight wen e go China, get qualities; we go fit consider e. But we go give chance for de good one dem for big leagues".

For e vision Seedorf go add three U-23 players for see de level for local competition and for ginger local players, im tok.

De coach say national team need for be competitive and e wan fine tune players weh deh di play for de best leagues.

De coach no go hurry for choose captain as yi wan know dem first before and de important tin go be na for players dem for give dia best.

Players laik Nicolas Nkoulou bin don say e wan take holiday from national team but Seedorf say deh go meet e and e need taim for tink. E say na big defender weh e go go need'am for helep Cameroon team.

New players for inside de team na Jerome Ongene, Adrien Temeze and Felix Eboa Eboa

Goalkeepers:

Ondoa Fabrice, Onana Andre, Kameni Carlos

Defenders:

Fai Colins, Eboa Eboa Felix, Ngadue Ngadjui, Oyongo Bitolo Ambroise, Yaya Banana, Onguene Jerome, Bong Gaetan, Nyom Allan

Midfielders:

Zambo Anguissa, Mandjeck Geroges, Tameze Adrien, Kunde Malong Pierre, Salli Edgar,

Forwards:

Olinga Fabrice, Aboubakar Vincent, Bahoken Stephane, Choupo Moting, Toko Ekambi, Ntep Paul Georges, Moumi Ngamaleu Nicolas