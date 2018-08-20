Image copyright Twitter/@ChampionsLeague Image example Dem go announce di winner on August 30

Christiano Ronaldo, Mohammed Salah and Luka Modric don make di final shortlist of di 2017/2018 UEFA Player of di Year award.

Lionel Messi no make di final list.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and former team-mate Christiano Ronaldo wey just move go Juventus bin win di Champions League final against Salah Liverpool.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mo Salah and Egypt comot for first round for Russia World Cup

Ronaldo win di 2016-17 men award ahead of Messi and Gianluigi Buffon. E don dey di final three of di award back to back since dem start am for 2010.Dis na di third time Messi no go get place for di final third.

Ronaldo don also win di award three times wereas Messi don only win am two times.

Aside from Ronaldo, na only Andres Iniesta and Franck Ribery don win am for 2011-12 and 2012-13.

For di women's category, Wolfsburg Pernille Harder and Ada Hegerberg and her teammate Amandine Henry from Lyon make di final three list.

Dem go announce di winners dem on August 30 during di UEFA Champions League group stage draw for Monaco.