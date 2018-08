Image copyright Getty Images Image example For Russia 2018 World Cup Lionel Messi miss penalty against Iceland

Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, no look anybodi face as e no gree tok why e no put Argentina captain, Lionel Messi name for team wey go play friendly matches wey dem plan for next month.

Local tori pipo bin report say di Barcelona star don beg say make dem no put am for di squad wey go play four friendlies plus including match against Guatemala and Colombia for September.

Scaloni tok say im don follow Messi yan and don decide di players wey im go use.

"We no tok wetin go happun for future. We know who Messi be and we go see how e go be for future."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oda ogbonge players like Angel di Maria and Sergio Aguero follow Messi name miss for di squad

31-year-old Messi don retire from international football before sef, afta e no score penarity and dem loose to Chile for 2016 Copa America final.

But e later return to play for Argentina inside 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Di Argentina coach tok say nobodi don tell am say dem no wan play for dia kontri.

"E dey clear say we suppose add new pipo for dis adventure. I don tok to most of di players and dem full ground."

No be only Messi wey no dey di squad. Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, new AC Milan player Gonzalo Higuain and Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria dey also miss for di team.