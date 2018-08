Samuel Eto'o as 'good Samaritan' visit former footballer, Nobert Owona for hospital

Image copyright Facebook/Steve Djouguela

Former Cameroon captain, Nobert Owona bi komot for one tori house tok about e sick and say e no get place for sleep, some association take e go hospital den Samuel Eto'o Fils, former captain and player as as 'good samaritan' visit and promise for helep e.

Nobert Owona even wit e sick fit smile as former captain, Africa player of de year, Samuel Eto'o Fils laik good Samaritan visit e for hospital, give e moni and promise for fain e place for sleep.

"Na for Sunday, number 26 day for August, for 9:00pm weh 'pichichi' Eto'o bin kam visit Owona for hospital, give e FCFA 500,000 and promised for fain e place for sleep", former player, Joseph Kamga weh e dey for e corner for hospital tell BBC News Pidgin.

"Owona di beta as deh di give e merecin, di check e skin if deh go fit operate e for e age (67 years), ah just komot for hospital if not you for fit tok with e", Joseph Kamnga add.

Nobert get de kana sickness weh ngirish di call'am Inguinal hernia, e di make some part for under belle, near 'kanas' high and pain sotei weh pesin cough.

Before e go hospital, e go for one tori house for tok de kana pain weh e di get and say na condition force e for tok e tori. E spend plenty moni for sick for e two pikin weh deh die and e woman weh e bin get cancer.

De player weh e score goal for Nigeria for 1970 World Cup qualifier match say e write for three ministers and no answer, e say e di sleep laik bush aminal, di wanda how kontri go lef e so.

Image copyright Facebook/Steve Djouguela Image example Samuel Eto'o Fils visit Norbert Owona

E mimba de good days weh e score two goals for Zaire (Congo) for 1972 weh deh scatter president Ahidjo e head e forget motor weh mebre dem take'am follow e with'am.

Owona no bi di only player weh deh di suffer afta deh don play for kontri but di end up with suffer as goment no get any projet for dem.

Former player tell, BBC News Pidgin say "de situation bad reach dat kana level weh deh say wata pass gari, some of dem na ma teammates".

Na Owona e case make Eto'o tok for president for CAF before deh say make sport minister she how deh add dem for organise nations cup, de former player add.

Cameroon Football Academy, ANAFOOT bin do seminar for see how deh fit covert de players for some area laik coaching, football management, but serious ting nova show.