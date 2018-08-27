Image copyright Getty Images Image example Serena Williams wear di black catsuit for French Open dis year

All eyes go dey on Serena Williams and wetin she go wear wen US Open start on Monday for New York.

On Saturday French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli tell Tennis magazine say dem no go allow Serena wear di black catsuit wey she wear for French Open again as dem wan introduce new dress rules.

Serena say she tok to oga Giudicelli on Friday, but say di decision "no be big deal".

"Di Grand Slam dem get di right to do wetin dem want," na wetin she add put.

Wetin Serena go wear next?

But no be today wey di 23-time Grand Slam champion don dey turn pipo heads with her shakara for tennis court.

She say di catsuit cloth wey she wear play for Roland Garros dis year make her feel like "superhero".

Serena dey eye di 2018 US Open title, she go play Poland world number 60, Magda Linette for first round on Monday.

See some of di shakara tennis cloth dem wey she don wear

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Check out di cold shoulder style wey she wear for 2016 US Open

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na show belle style she wear for Australia Open

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Serena wear show back for 2016 Wimbledon

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Serena use bling bling design her top and wear am with jeans for 2004 US Open

Image copyright Anadolu Agency Image example She wear leopard dress for 2014

Wit all dis foto dem e dey possible say wetin Serena Williams go wia next go be sumtin wey go still make di Tennis champion feel like 'superhero'.