For Chelsea na im start to call im self di 'Special One'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho say make tori pipo "respect" am afta im waka comot from news conference as Tottenham nack dem 3-0 for house for Premier League.

Dis na di biggest home defeat for Mourinho career, and im don lose two now out of di three league matches dem for di first time.

"I don win premiership pass all di 19 managers put together," na wetin Mourinho tok. "Three for me and two for dem.

"Respect, respect, respect man." Na wetin im add put

Harry Kane score before Lucas Moura score two goals for Old Trafford as Spurs maintain dia unbeaten start to di season and move go second for table.

Three reasons why Jose Mourinho wan make dem respect am

Mourinho show working for Porto

Mourinho win Champions League with Porto

For 2002 Porto appoint Jose Mourinho as coach wen im be 39 years. For dia im win plenty trophy for dem.

Porto:

2002-03: Primeira Liga champions, Uefa Cup winners, Portuguese Cup winners

2003-04: Primeira Liga champions, Champions League winners, Portuguese Super Cup winners, im join Chelsea.

Chelsea 'Special One' (2004-07)

Mourinho don lose two now out of di three league matches dem for di first time

Afta im don shake Europe with back-to-back UEFA Cup and Champions League success im come dey very popular and Chelsea appoint to replace Claudio Ranieri.

For Chelsea na im start to call im self di 'Special One'. Im no waste time to show working for Premier League as im set record win di title with 95 points.

See im accolades for Stamford Bridge

Chelsea:

2004-05: Premier League champions, League Cup winners, Champions League semi-finalists

2005-06: Premier League champions, Community Shield winners

2006-07: Premier League runners-up, FA Cup winners, League Cup winners, Champions League semi-finalists.

Inter & second Champions League (2008-10)

Mourinho celebrate Inter Milan Champions League victory with Massimo Moratti

Anoda league wey respect Mourinho well-well na Italian Serie A. As coach of Inter Milan im deliver league trophy and Champions League.

Inter Milan:

2008-09: Serie A champions, Supercoppa Italiana winners

2009-10: Serie A champions, Champions League winners, Coppa Italia winners