Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gianni Infantino give Donald Trump im own football jersey

Donald Trump learn wetin dem dey use red card do on Tuesday and e no waste time before im use am.

Na like 2 seconds e take am to use am for tori pipo for White House - You 'red card'! oga Trump show to tori pipo.

But wetin happun na just joke for Oval Office, as im meet FIFA president Gianni Infantino to celebrate as North America go host di 2026 World Cup.

Gianni give Trump im own football jersey come bring out referee cards.

WATCH: President Trump jokingly gives the press a red card after receiving soccer penalty cards as a gift during a FIFA meeting in the Oval Office.

"Oga Infantino say for soccer, we get referees and dem get cards,"na wetin Infantino tok.

"Yellow cards and red cards. Yellow card na for warning and wen you wan pursue pesin comot, na dis one here na im you go use."