Donald Trump meet FIFA presido give tori pipo red card
Donald Trump learn wetin dem dey use red card do on Tuesday and e no waste time before im use am.
Na like 2 seconds e take am to use am for tori pipo for White House - You 'red card'! oga Trump show to tori pipo.
- USA-Mexico-Canada go host FIFA 2026 World Cup
- Why Trump dey appear wen you type 'idiot' for internet?
But wetin happun na just joke for Oval Office, as im meet FIFA president Gianni Infantino to celebrate as North America go host di 2026 World Cup.
Gianni give Trump im own football jersey come bring out referee cards.
"Oga Infantino say for soccer, we get referees and dem get cards,"na wetin Infantino tok.
"Yellow cards and red cards. Yellow card na for warning and wen you wan pursue pesin comot, na dis one here na im you go use."