Image copyright AFP Image example Okagbare pick race before dem blow whistle

Nigeria runner Blessing Okagbare-Ighotegunor don comot for di women's 100 metres final of di Diamond League for Zurich, Switzerland capital afta dem bin disqualify her.

Di referees bin show Okagbare-Ighotegunor red card afta she begin run before dem blow whistle.

Dis wan mean say, her hand no fit near di $50,000 first prize money.

Di Commonwealth queen no go jolli afta she bin start dis season wella.

Okagbare clock ogbonge African record of 22.04 seconds for 200metres for Abilene, Texas, USA for March.

But Africa still shine for di women 100 metres final as Ivory Coast Murielle Ahoure, wey no fit show for Asaba 2018 unto injury, win di race.

Ahoure use 11.01 seconds to come first while her kontri colleague and fellow runner Marie-Josee Ta Lou win third position, Britain Dina Asher-Smith na she come second.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example South Africa Caster Semenya

Meanwhile South Africa Caster Semenya win her third Diamond League title for di 800m race.

Kenya Olympic and world champion Conseslus Kipruto na im win di 3,000m steeplechase race, wetin surprise pipo pass na how im use only one shoe afta di oda leg fly comot during di race.

Dis year Diaming League competition go finish for Friday in Brussels, Belgium capital.