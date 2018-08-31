Image copyright AFP Image example Unai Emery team dey Group E, for Europa League

Arsenal go play Sporting Lisbon for di group stage of di Europa League, according to di Europa League match fixtures wey land Friday afternoon

Unai Emery team dey Group E, for dis season competition with Portuguese club, Qarabag of Azerbaijan and Ukraine team Vorskla.

Chelsea wey win di competition for 2012-13, dey Group L with Greek side PAOK Salonika, BATE Borisov of Belarus and Hungarian team Vidi.

Celtic go meet Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Rosenborg while Rangers go face Rapid Vienna, Villarreal and Spartak Moscow.

Dem go play di final of dis season Europa League fo Baku, wey be di capital of Azerbaijan, on 29 May.

Spanish clubs don win di competition for five times for di last seven season and Sevilla wey win under Emery for 2014, 2015 and 2016 go face Russia team Krasnodar, Standard Liege of Belgium and Turkey Akhisar.

See di full draws here

Group A: Bayer Leverkusen (Ger), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bul), FC Zurich (Swi), AEK Larnaca (Cyp)

Group B: Salzburg (Aut), CELTIC, RB Leipzig (Ger), Rosenborg (Nor)

Group C: Zenit St Petersburg (Rus), FC Copenhagen (Den), Bordeaux (Fra), Slavia Prague (Cze)

Group D: Anderlecht (Bel), Fenerbahce (Tur), Dinamo Zagreb (Cro), Spartak Trnava (Svk)

Group E: ARSENAL, Sporting Lisbon (Por), Qarabag (Aze), Vorskla Poltava (Ukr)

Group F: Olympiakos (Gre), AC Milan (Ita), Real Betis (Spa), Dudelange (Lux)

Group G: Villarreal (Spa), Rapid Vienna (Aut), Spartak Moscow (Rus), RANGERS

Group H: Lazio (Ita), Marseille (Fra), Eintracht Frankfurt (Ger), Apollon Limassol (Cyp)

Group I: Besiktas (Tur), KRC Genk (Bel), Malmo (Swe), Sarpsborg (Nor)

Group J: Sevilla (Spa), Krasnodar (Rus), Standard Liege (Bel), Akhisar Belediyespor (Tur)

Group K: Dynamo Kiev (Ukr), Astana (Kaz), Rennes (Fra), Jablonec (Cze)

Group L: CHELSEA, PAOK Saloniki (Gre), BATE Borisov (Blr), Vidi (Hun)