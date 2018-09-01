Image copyright Getty Images Image example Choupo-Moting go enta camp on Monday to play for Indomitable Lions

Cameroon international striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting don sign two-year contract wit French club PSG.

Di player weh bin deh Stoke City for England, sign deal till 2020.

"Na big honour and I glad for sign for dis big European club, PSG", e tok.

De player weh e start ndmaba for German side Hambourg SV, den Mayence 05, Schalke 04 before Stoke City say e no fit wait for play for Parc des Princes.

Even if e contract no bin don finish, deh gree for endam and e bi score for 32 match weh e player with Stoke City.

"I thank de management and coach weh deh get confidence for sign me and I promise for do my best for show wuna say I glad for weti weh wuna do. For kam for dis football kontri na important step for ma career and ah no fit wait for see ma teammates dem and discover Parc des Princes".

For Monday, Choupo Moting and e kombi dem for national team enta camp for Kenya for play AFCON qualifier match against Comoros Island for September 8.