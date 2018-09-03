Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Ronaldo (centre) hold special Real Valladolid jersey

Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo on Monday become di biggest shareholder for Real Valladolid, afta im buy 51% shares for di Spanish club.

Di 42-year-old play for Real Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Barcelona for im 18-year football career.

Valladolid tanda for 16th position for La Liga and till now never win any game for di 2018/19 season.

"Real Valladolid don enta map as Ronaldo don show and e go helep di club plan to play quality football" na so club presido Carlos Suarez tok.

Ronaldo score 62 times for Brazil wey include di two goals dem score against Germany for di 2002 World Cup final.

'Football na my all in all'

Ronaldo win two Ballon d'Or for 1997 and 2002

During Monday press conference wit tori pipo im tok say, "I don experience many levels for my football career to prepare for dis stage for my life. Football na my all in all.''

"Na four words dis tear rubber management go use operate: competitiveness, transparency, revolution and social."

Ronaldo accolades

Two La Liga titles wit Real Madrid

Uefa Cup wit Inter.

Part of di Brazil team wey win di 1994 World Cup.

Two Ballon d'Or award for best player for world in 1997 and 2002.

Even though to buy and control club na ogbonge tin Ronaldo no be di first player to achieve dis kain tin.

Footballers wey don turn club owners

Plenti ballers wey don cross over from football field to boardroom include;

Di player-owner, Didier Drogba

1. Didier Drogba

Wen for 2017 Chelsea superstar Didier Drogba join America club Phoenix Rising, wey dey play for di United Soccer League (USL), na as player and club owner.

Di Ivory Coast legend even at 40 years dey still score goals but wen im remove im jersey na suit im dey wear to join oda club oga dem for boardroom.

Drogba and oda ogas for Phoenix Rising dey work to cari Phoenix Rising from USL, wey be division one league to Major League Soccer.

Drogba tell tori pipo say na Roman Abramovich, wey own Chelsea for English Premier League na im ginger am to become business owner.

David Beckham

2. David Beckham

Many pipo know say David Beckham comot from Manchester United to play ball for America in 2007.

But wetin plenti pipo no know be say, part of di deal wey im sign wit Los Angeles Galaxy na to buy team wey im do for 2014.

Beckham rubber team don get license to join America Major League Soccer and dem suppose begin play for 2020.

Di partners, Eden Hazard and Demba Ba

3. Demba Ba, Eden Hazard, Yohan Cabaye & Moussa Sow

Former Senegal international and Shanghai Shenhua striker Demba Ba na di main owner of San Diego 1904.

Oda players wey get shares for di club include Chelsea Eden Hazard, Crystal Palace Yohan Cabaye and Fenerbahce Moussa Sow.

Di division two club never begin play competitive football, but plan to join di division one United Soccer League (USL) dey for ground.