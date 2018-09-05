Di Nigeria Football Federation don suspend Super Eagles chief coach Salisu Yusuf from everitin wey concern football for one year.

One investigation by BBC Africa Eye and Ghana journalist Anas Arameyaw Anas bin show as coach Salisu collect 'dash money' of $1000 to cari some players go di 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.

For statement wey dem release, di NFF also fine Yusuf $5000 wey im suppose apy within three months.

Na former chairman of di Nigeria corruption police EFCC Mallam Nuhu Ribadu lead di committee and dem say even though di coach collect di money, e no mean say dat wan influence im decision to cari di players go di tournament.

Di committee tok say no be mistake coach Salisu Yusuf take collect di money, but say na wit clear eye im use accept di gift of $1,000 from di undercover reporters wey pretend say dem dey work for Osas Okoro and Rabiu Ali wey be two players for di team. Dem say di players for fit make di team based on dia talent and performance."Say di coach wey dem how well well for BBC as im dey collect di damage di reputation and integrity of Nigerian Football, as im suppose behave well as per di Code of Conduct wey im sign for im contract wit di NFF.

"We follow wetin dey for Art. 22, FIFA Disciplinary Code, to ban am for di period of one year, from anytin wey concern football and also fine am di of $5,000 wey im go pay within three (3) months... di Committee also also rule say im no fit appeal dis decision.