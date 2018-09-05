Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nadal beat Dominic Thiem for US Open quarter-final

Tennis fans see correct match between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem for US Open wey last from Tuesday night finish 2:03am local time Wednesday morning.

World number one Nadal lose di opening set of im quarter-final match 6-0 after dem start well but di Spanish player bounce back to win 0-6 6-4 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) for match wey last four hours and 49 minutes.

Di 17-time Grand Slam champion go play world number three seed Juan Martin del Potro, di 2009 champion on Friday for semi-finals.

Make we chook eye see tennis match dem wey long well-well.

One: Wimbledon 2010 -11 hours and five minutes

Image copyright Pool/Getty Images

Di first round match between American John Isner and Frenchman Nicolas Mahut last for three days and dem play for 11 hours and five minutes.

Di fifth set finish 70-68 wey make am di longest match for Wimbledon history and Isner win.

Two: Wimbledon 2018 - 6 hours and 35 minutes

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kevin Anderson beat John Isner for semi-final of Wimbledon

Kevin Anderson and John Isner Wimbledon 2018 semi-final match last for 6 hours and 35 minutes

Anderson wey from South African win di match 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (9-11) 6-4 26-24. to reach di men's final.

Three: French Open 2010-6 hours and 33 minutes

Image copyright THOMAS COEX/Getty Images Image example Santoro bounce back afta im lose di first 3 points to win di match

E take Fabrice Santoro 6 hours and 33 minutes to beat Arnaud Clement, for dia French Open match for 2010.

Santoro bounce back afta im lose di first 3 points for di 30th game, to win di match.

Four: 2012 Australian Open- five hours 53 minutes

Image copyright Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Image example Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal to defend im Australian Open title for 2012

For 2012 Australia Open men's final, Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal to defend im Australian Open title.

Di match last five hours 53 minutes to make am di longest final for Grand Slam history, e finish 0137 local time.

Five: French Open 2012 - 5 hours and 41 minutes

Image copyright PATRICK KOVARIK/Getty Images Image example Paul-Henri Mathieu win John Isner for dia French Open marathon match

Paul-Henri Mathieu win John Isner for French Open marathon match 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-4 3-6 18-16.

Di Frenchman win di match for five hours 41 minutes.