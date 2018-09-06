Image copyright Getty Images

Europe football join body don tear rubber new competition wey dem dey call UEFA Nations League.

Dis league go reduce di number of friendly matches wey dey see di big teams dem play small team for matches wey sometimes dey dey one sided.

So how e go work?

Dem divide all di kontri for Europe into four different group based on dia ranking.

Each group go get either three or four kontris inside, teams go play each other for home and away matches.

France dey for League A1 with Germany and Holland

Dis new competition get promotion and relegation inside, di four group winners for League A go play di UEFA Nations League finals for 2019.

Four teams fit use play-off qualify for Euro 2020.

Who dey wia?

League A:

Germany Portugal Belgium Spain France England Switzerland Italy Poland Iceland Croatia Holland

League B:

Austria Wales Russia Slovakia Sweden Ukraine Republic of Ireland Bosnia-Herzegovina Northern Ireland Denmark Czech Republic Turkey

League C:

Hungary Romania Scotland Slovenia Greece Serbia Albania Norway Montenegro Israel Bulgaria Finland Cyprus Estonia Lithuania

League D:

Azerbaijan Macedonia Belarus Georgia Armenia Latvia Faroe Islands Luxembourg Kazakhstan Moldova Liechtenstein Malta Andorra Kosovo San Marino Gibraltar.

Na Adidas design di ball wey dem go use for UEFA Nations League

League A groups:

Group A1: Germany, France, Holland

Group A2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland

Group A3: Portugal, Italy, Poland

Group A4: Spain, England, Croatia

Teams wey carry last for League A dem go relegate dem to League B.

Matchday 1 ( 6 September 2018)

Group A1: Germany v France

Group B1: Czech Republic v Ukraine

Group B4: Wales v Republic of Ireland

Group C3: Slovenia v Bulgaria

Group C3: Norway v Cyprus

Group D1: Kazakhstan v Georgia

Group D1: Latvia v Andorra

Group D4: Armenia v Liechtenstein

Gibraltar v FYR Macedonia