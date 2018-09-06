Uefa Nations League: Wetin you suppose know about di new football competition
Europe football join body don tear rubber new competition wey dem dey call UEFA Nations League.
Dis league go reduce di number of friendly matches wey dey see di big teams dem play small team for matches wey sometimes dey dey one sided.
So how e go work?
Dem divide all di kontri for Europe into four different group based on dia ranking.
Each group go get either three or four kontris inside, teams go play each other for home and away matches.
Dis new competition get promotion and relegation inside, di four group winners for League A go play di UEFA Nations League finals for 2019.
Four teams fit use play-off qualify for Euro 2020.
Who dey wia?
League A:
- Germany
- Portugal
- Belgium
- Spain
- France
- England
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Poland
- Iceland
- Croatia
- Holland
League B:
- Austria
- Wales
- Russia
- Slovakia
- Sweden
- Ukraine
- Republic of Ireland
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Northern Ireland
- Denmark
- Czech Republic
- Turkey
League C:
- Hungary
- Romania
- Scotland
- Slovenia
- Greece
- Serbia
- Albania
- Norway
- Montenegro
- Israel
- Bulgaria
- Finland
- Cyprus
- Estonia
- Lithuania
League D:
- Azerbaijan
- Macedonia
- Belarus
- Georgia
- Armenia
- Latvia
- Faroe Islands
- Luxembourg
- Kazakhstan
- Moldova
- Liechtenstein
- Malta
- Andorra
- Kosovo
- San Marino
- Gibraltar.
League A groups:
Group A1: Germany, France, Holland
Group A2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland
Group A3: Portugal, Italy, Poland
Group A4: Spain, England, Croatia
Teams wey carry last for League A dem go relegate dem to League B.
Matchday 1 ( 6 September 2018)
Group A1: Germany v France
Group B1: Czech Republic v Ukraine
Group B4: Wales v Republic of Ireland
Group C3: Slovenia v Bulgaria
Group C3: Norway v Cyprus
Group D1: Kazakhstan v Georgia
Group D1: Latvia v Andorra
Group D4: Armenia v Liechtenstein
Gibraltar v FYR Macedonia