Uefa Nations League: Wetin you suppose know about di new football competition

  • 6 September 2018
UEFA Nations League ball Image copyright Getty Images

Europe football join body don tear rubber new competition wey dem dey call UEFA Nations League.

Dis league go reduce di number of friendly matches wey dey see di big teams dem play small team for matches wey sometimes dey dey one sided.

Image copyright Getty Images

So how e go work?

Dem divide all di kontri for Europe into four different group based on dia ranking.

Each group go get either three or four kontris inside, teams go play each other for home and away matches.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image example France dey for League A1 with Germany and Holland

Dis new competition get promotion and relegation inside, di four group winners for League A go play di UEFA Nations League finals for 2019.

Four teams fit use play-off qualify for Euro 2020.

Who dey wia?

Image copyright Getty Images

League A:

  1. Germany
  2. Portugal
  3. Belgium
  4. Spain
  5. France
  6. England
  7. Switzerland
  8. Italy
  9. Poland
  10. Iceland
  11. Croatia
  12. Holland
Image copyright Getty Images

League B:

  1. Austria
  2. Wales
  3. Russia
  4. Slovakia
  5. Sweden
  6. Ukraine
  7. Republic of Ireland
  8. Bosnia-Herzegovina
  9. Northern Ireland
  10. Denmark
  11. Czech Republic
  12. Turkey
Image copyright Getty Images

League C:

  1. Hungary
  2. Romania
  3. Scotland
  4. Slovenia
  5. Greece
  6. Serbia
  7. Albania
  8. Norway
  9. Montenegro
  10. Israel
  11. Bulgaria
  12. Finland
  13. Cyprus
  14. Estonia
  15. Lithuania
Image copyright Getty Images

League D:

  1. Azerbaijan
  2. Macedonia
  3. Belarus
  4. Georgia
  5. Armenia
  6. Latvia
  7. Faroe Islands
  8. Luxembourg
  9. Kazakhstan
  10. Moldova
  11. Liechtenstein
  12. Malta
  13. Andorra
  14. Kosovo
  15. San Marino
  16. Gibraltar.
Image copyright Getty Images
Image example Na Adidas design di ball wey dem go use for UEFA Nations League

League A groups:

Group A1: Germany, France, Holland

Group A2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland

Group A3: Portugal, Italy, Poland

Group A4: Spain, England, Croatia

Teams wey carry last for League A dem go relegate dem to League B.

Image copyright Getty Images

Matchday 1 ( 6 September 2018)

Group A1: Germany v France

Group B1: Czech Republic v Ukraine

Group B4: Wales v Republic of Ireland

Group C3: Slovenia v Bulgaria

Group C3: Norway v Cyprus

Group D1: Kazakhstan v Georgia

Group D1: Latvia v Andorra

Group D4: Armenia v Liechtenstein

Gibraltar v FYR Macedonia

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori