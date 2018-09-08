Image copyright Getty Images

Stephane Bahoken save Cameroon from shame as e score for 76 minute, afta Ben Mohammed fire shot weh e shake goalkeeper Andre Onanainside 15 minutes weh match start.

Cameroon weh e dey for number 47 position for FIFA ranking dis August no play Laik indomitable Lions as deh run behind de Coromos, 149 position for try score equaliser.

Cameroonians no understand dia team as only afta fifteen minutes Comoros score dem and deh start struggle for equalise for with wan kain play weh e no make sense.

Defence just di leak laik old drose and for komot ball from midfield go front no di work, even and na so Coromos take advantage say deh di play for house shake dem.

Coach Clarence Seedorf weh e start e work with dis first match as Lions coach don get e baptism for fire with 1-1 draw with Comoros.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Local league coach David Pagou say Seedorf get for do quick get correct team for Cameroon as now so, e di fear for de team weh e see today.

For dis match so, many pipo di wanda why Aboubakar Vincent correct striker no play and no show as substitute for bench wen deh bi di wait for see e play well for front.

Cameroon still di top Group B with 4 points and go play Malawi for dia AFCON qualifier match for Amadou Ahidjo Stadium for number 10 day for October.

Cameroon na host for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with 24 teams and don qualifier as host even if deh go still play alln de qualifier matches.