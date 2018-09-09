Image copyright Getty Images Image example Naomi Osaka become di first Japanese woman to win Grand Slam

E suppose be 24 Grand Slam titles if to say she win am. But she loose.

Naomi Osaka shock many pipo wen she nack Williams 6-2 6-4 to win di US Open.

Drama full di match no be small afta Serena Williams para for di umpire, even call am thief.

Williams collect game penalty for di match

Williams collect game penalty for her behaviour, na so she vex nack her racket for ground as Osaka dey sama am dey go.

20-year-old Osaka na di first Japanese wey go win Grand Slam eva.

Williams vex sotay she no gree shake di umpire, Carlos Ramos.

Naomi Osaka dey call Serena Williams her ldol

But she congratulate Osaka say she don win her first Grand slam.

"I dey sorry say e end like dis," na wetin Osaka tok.

"Na my dream to play Serena for US Open finals so I dey happy say I don do am."

Serena Williams wahala for US Open?

For 2009, di American collect point penalty against Kim Clijsters for semi-final ontop say she yab di linesperson.

Again for 2011 final against Sam Stosur, she get wahala with di officials because she shout.

Even before all dis one, for 2004 quarter final match against Jennifer Capriati, one bad call go against her.