Tori be say di Seychelles goalkeeper na pastry chef.

On Saturday 8 September, Nigerians set dia eyes for di match against Seychelles but, no be di 3-0 win wey di Super eagles win many pipo remember.

Instead, na di Seychelles goalkeeper, Dave Mussard, na im many pipo dey para about for social media.

Tori be say dem dey wonder how di goalkeeper take get biggie bodi so.

Goals from Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo and Mussard unfortunate own goal help Nigeria beat Seychelles for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match.

Most of di Seychelles team na part-time footballers dem be and tori be say 31-year-old Mussard na pastry chef wey dey bake cake, pies and oda tins.

Mussard come dey popular for twitter sake of say e big pass most footballers.

Some even compare am to forma Brazil striker Ronaldo de Lima wey play for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

For some oda pipo, dem no happy say Nigeria suppose more goals as di goalkeeper na part-time footballer.

Wit di defeat against Nigeria, Seychelles dey bottom of Group E wit no points afta two matches.