Image copyright Getty Images Image example 20 years old Osaka na di first Japanese wey go win major title inside Table Tennis

Naomi Osaka from Japan make history on Saturday wen she nack Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 to win her first grand slam singles title for di U.S Open, but no be she steal di show.

Afta she win di game, as dem dey prepare di stadium for di trophy ceremony, Osaka siddon alone as plenti pipo open mouth dey boo her inside di stadium.

Osaka cry, Serena cry and na only wen Serena collect mike tell pipo to stop, na im dem calm down.

Di wahala start wen di referee Carlos Ramos tok say Serena break coaching code. As she still dey para ontop dat one, she chop anoda one wen she break her raquet. Di last one na afta she give di referee mouth say e be 'thief and liar'.

Na di drama wey steal di show so dat even though Osaka win, na Serena bin dey pipo mouth.

But sabi pipo say in spite of all di fouls wey Serena chop, Osaka hama am well-well.

Osaka strike six aces, two times more dan Serena, she win 73% points ontop her first serve while Serena take only 63%.

Di one wey totori many pipo na say Osaka handle Serena ogbonge serve as she win 45% of return points while Serena take only 36% of her return points.

So wen Osaka say she hope say Serena wey be her idol no dey vex for her, some pipo say she no need apologise because she beat Serena hands down.

So who be dis young girl wey hama Serena?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Osaka don first beat Williams for March, during di first round for di Miami Open

Naomi Osaka: Wetin you suppose know