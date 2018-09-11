Naomi Osaka: di 20 years old wey make Serena Williams cry well-well
Naomi Osaka from Japan make history on Saturday wen she nack Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 to win her first grand slam singles title for di U.S Open, but no be she steal di show.
Afta she win di game, as dem dey prepare di stadium for di trophy ceremony, Osaka siddon alone as plenti pipo open mouth dey boo her inside di stadium.
Osaka cry, Serena cry and na only wen Serena collect mike tell pipo to stop, na im dem calm down.
Di wahala start wen di referee Carlos Ramos tok say Serena break coaching code. As she still dey para ontop dat one, she chop anoda one wen she break her raquet. Di last one na afta she give di referee mouth say e be 'thief and liar'.
Na di drama wey steal di show so dat even though Osaka win, na Serena bin dey pipo mouth.
But sabi pipo say in spite of all di fouls wey Serena chop, Osaka hama am well-well.
Osaka strike six aces, two times more dan Serena, she win 73% points ontop her first serve while Serena take only 63%.
Di one wey totori many pipo na say Osaka handle Serena ogbonge serve as she win 45% of return points while Serena take only 36% of her return points.
So wen Osaka say she hope say Serena wey be her idol no dey vex for her, some pipo say she no need apologise because she beat Serena hands down.
So who be dis young girl wey hama Serena?
Naomi Osaka: Wetin you suppose know
- Naomi Osaka na 20 years old wit both Japanese and Haitian heritage, her mama na from Japan while her papa come from Haiti
- Osaka idol na Serena Williams and her coach Sascha Bajin bin don coach Serena Williams for eight years
- Osaka make her WTA main-draw debut for di 2014 Bank of di West Classic at di age of 16
- For 2016, Osaka reach her first grand slam for 2016 Australian Open, but Victoria Azarenka wey win am las-las beat di 18 years old den for di third round
- Osaka win her first WTA title for di 2018 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, where she win World no 1 dem Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep to win
- Osaka play Serena for di first time for March 2018 during di Miami Open and she beat am. Dem meet aagin for di 2018 US Open final where Serena bin dey try win her 24th Grand Slam title and Osaka bin dey compete for her first.
- She be di first Japanese player to win any major title inside tennis, and di second Asian to win big after China Li Na.
- Osaka jump from 19 to WTA World No. 7 afta she hammer Serena Williams.