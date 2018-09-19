Image copyright Getty Images Image example Amaju Pinnick na di current president of Nigeria Football Federation

Nigeria general election go happun next year but on Thursday September 20, state football association chairmen dem go elect new administrators for di kontri.

One thing wey go dey go through di mind of Amaju Pinnick wey be di current presido of Nigeria Football Federation na say nobody don be head of NFF for more dan four years before.

Pinnick dey contest again for di same position with three oda pipo.

Di Chairmen dem go vote between Amaju Pinnick, Alhaji Aminu Maigari, Taiwo Ogunjobi and Chinedu Okoye, to be di next big oga of Nigerian football.

Tori be say Pinnick say dis na di last time im go run for office for di kontri.

Who be di Candidates

Amaju Pinnick

Na di current presido of Nigeria Football Federation and im dey contest for second term for office.

Pinnick na member of FIFA Organising Committee for Competitions.

Di 48 years old get mouth well-well for African football as im be di First Vice President of di Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Alhaji Aminu Maigari

Amina Maigari collect gift from gift from Oliver Vogt

Maigari a former president of Nigeria Football Federation between 2010-2014.

But im reign bin get as e be, dem claim say im chop money dat na why dem force am comot for office.

Maigari na before-before chairman of Bauchi State Football Association. Im also head di Bauchi sub -seat for di FIFA U17 World Cup wey Nigeria host nine years ago.

Wen im be oga patapata for Nigeria football, di kontri win di Under-17 World Cup for 2013, di African Cup of Nations and reach di last 16 of di 2014 World Cup.

Taiwo Ogunjobi

Di former Nigeria international football player and former Shooting Stars of Ibadan captain and administrator serve as Secretary General of Nigeria Football Association for (2002-2005) and be member of NFF Executive Committee for 2006-2010.

Dem bin say im no follow for one magomago wey bin affect im name, afta dem bin arrest im and three oda top officials ontop accuse of US$8m wey miss during di 2010 World Cup finals.

Im also be di current chairman of Osun State Football Association.

Chinedu Okoye

Na owner of amateur league club, Bimo FC, dis na di first time im dey contest for di position of president of Nigeria Football Federation.

Nigeria dey 49 position for FIFA ranking

Analysis

As e be so, Amaju Pinnick fit don do enough to win re-election. Dis na wetin China Acheru wey be Nigeria Football expert tell BBC Pidgin.

China say Pinnick don bring money come Nigerian football and make di Super Eagles dey comfortable, something wey dey no dey too happun.

But im say e no go easy for Pinnick too because of di Aminu Maigari factor. Maigari don occupy dat seat between 2010 and 2014 and im dey very popular for North.

"For Taiwo Ogunjobi, I no feel say im get chance. Dis no be di first time im dey show interest and as e be so, im neva do enough in terms of campaign," Acheru tok.

Im say im feel say oga Okoye, di fourth candidate just dey try im luck.