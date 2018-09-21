Anthony Joshua wan use Sagamu hand treat Alexander Povetkin on Saturday

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di fight go happun for Wembley.

Na red eye wey Nigerian British boxing champion Anthony Joshua go use enta ring on Saturday 22nd to fight Alexander Povetkin for Wembley.

Joshua go defend im world heavyweight titles against Povetkin from Russia.

So far im dey unbeaten for im 21 professional fight but im opponent wey be Russian Olympic gold medallist go try to spoil dat record.

Di 39 year old record no bad at all with 34 wins and only one defeat to Wladimir Klitschko.

Last year Povetkin bin chop life ban from di sport for March 2017 afta im fail im second drug test but dem reduce di ban to just one year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Anthony Joshua dey unbeaten for im 21 professional fights

Joshua last boxing match na for March against Joseph Parker wey im win on points.

Im say "I go beat Povetkin turn-turn, anything my mind tell me na wetin I go do to take am out.

"But dis na big fight and as e be so I no ready to do mistake wey fit change history." Na wetin Joshua add put.

Tori be say as champion and home boy concern im go pocket reach 20 million pounds and Povetkin go get 6 million.

Analysis

Anthony Joshua na very technical boxer for dis fight against Alexander Povetkin I feel say Joshua go knock am out for round six. Dat na wetin European Boxing champion Larry Ekundayo tell BBC Pidgin.

"Alexander na very good fighter but Joshua dey anoda level.

"Every fighter dey always feel say dem fit beat di champion, but I know think say e go fit do am." Na wetin im add put.