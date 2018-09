Best Fifa Awards: Ronaldo, Modrić or Salah, who go carri am tonight?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Salah don win Fifa Puskas goal of di year

Di best male and female footballers go get dia award inside Best Fifa Football Awards today for London.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah na di finalists for di men's player award for 2018 - Lionel Messi, for di first time since 2016 no make am for finalists.

Ada Hegerberg, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Marta na di nominees for di women player award.

Gareth Bale and Mohammed Salah na 2 of di 10 candidates for di Fifa Puskas goal of di year.

Di other awards for di Best Fifa goalkeeper, men coach, women coach, fan award, fair play award and Fifpro World XI.

British actor Idris Elba and French journalist Anne-Laure Bonnet go host di show for di Royal Festival Hall, wey go start by 8:30 pm Nigerian time.

Dis na di third year of di Best Fifa awards afta di world football joinbodi end dia arrangement with Ballon d'Or wey last for six years.