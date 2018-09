Image copyright Twitter/Dtigress Image example Now D'Tigress go face di US for dia next game

Na luck wey di Nigeria women basketball team D'Tigress knack Greece 57 - 56 make di team reach di quarter-finals of di 2018 Women's Basketball World Cup.

D'Tigress na di first African kontri to go far like dis for dis competition as dem don win two out of dia three games and finish second for di group stage.

D'Tigress na di current champions of Africa after dem win di 2017 FIBA Women AfroBasket competition last year.

Many pipo don ents social media to say dem gbadun di kain accolades di girls dey bring come di kontri for di sport of basketball.

Now di team go face defending champions USA for di quarter-finals.

Image copyright Twitter/Dtigress Image example Di girls don make history for Africa inside FIBA tournament

Before dis dia latest victory, dem panel beat Argentina 75-70.