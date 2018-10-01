Victor Anichebe report im club give Fifa say dem dey fix match

Former Nigeria Super Eagles striker Victor Anichebe don report im own club, Beijing Enterprises, give world football joinbodi Fifa say dem dey do magomago.

UK tori pipo Sun report say Anichebe wey don play for Everton, West Brom and Sunderland for English Premier League, claim say im club tell am make "im no try" two times for inside match wey dem play with dia rivals for di town.

Di 30-year-old player say im ask which kain order dem dey give am so but im team-mates tell am say, "Dis na China, we dey do wetin dem tell us."

Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Before im go China, Anichebe don play for Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland

Beijing Enterprises and di strike bin don get kwanta since last October and im don find lawyer for di mata wey im carri go meet Fifa, but di joinbodi neva react to di whole drama.

Di club sef wey Anichebe dey accuse neva come out to deny di accuse.

Anichebe join Beijing Enterprises football club for June 2017 but professional football website transfermarkt.co.uk dey report say di player comot for January 2018 and im no dey wit any club now.

Im play for Nigeria Super Eagles from 2008 to 2011, afta which im come enta temporary retirement from international football.