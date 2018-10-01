AS Roma scata Nigeria social media afta dem take jollof rice celebrate win

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerians go dey wonda if true true AS Roma chop jollof rice on Saturday night afta dem beat Lazio

Italy Serie A club AS Roma don manage find way to make Nigerians - and Ghanaians - tok about dem for social media afta dem tweet say na jollof rice dem go take celebrate one match wey dem win.

Last Saturday 29 September, di official English Twitter account for AS Roma mention jollof rice, di popular food for Nigeria and Ghana, afta di game with Lazio wey dem win 1 - 0.

Dis no be di first time wey AS Roma go carri Nigeria pipo mata for head ontop dia social media account - during di 2018 World Cup, dem give dia support for di Super Eagles and anoda time dem mention 'agege bread'.

Dis love affair between AS Roma and Nigeria begin for April 2018, wen one commentator Mark Otabor take all im bodi happi for AS Roma afta dem comot Spanish giants Barcelona FC for Champions League.

Wetin dey clear be say e no look like say di love affair go end any time soon.

Nigerians too don dey cari di Italian club mata for head, especially now wey di popular clubs like AC Milan and Inter Milan wey Nigerians bin don dey follow before, no dey consistent for league again.

Support for di club don blow well well for Nigeria, and oda dan Juventus wey get Cristiano Ronaldo, wey go always draw crowd anyday, e no go tey before we begin see AS Roma jersey ontop pipo bodi for di streets of Lagos, di kontri commercial capital.