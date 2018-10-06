Wetin make FIFA ban Sierra Leone from international football?

Image copyright AFP

World football bodi, Fifa, don suspend Sierra Leone to play international football because of di way wey di goment bin dey chook hand inside football mata.

Siera Leone anti-corruption commission, ACC, bin block two officials of Sierra Leone Football Association, SLFA, make dem no enta dia office.

Fifa tok say dem go comot di ban if di SLFA and dia leaders fit convince dem say na dem dey run tins again.

If di ban neva comot by October 11, Sierra Leone no go fit play dia Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana, wey go dey postponed till October 15.

Di ACC tok say na Sierra Leone law wey tok say SLFA presido, Isha Johansen, and general secretary, Christopher Kamara, suppose step down for office until dem don clear di corruption case wey dey dia head.

Fifa don dey warn di kontri say dat kain tin fit cause ban and on September 28, dem write letter give authorities to handle di wahala.

However, di goment don tok say dem no get hand for wetin ACC do.