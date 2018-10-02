Image copyright President Biya/Twitter

Confederation of Africa Football Caf President, Ahmad Ahmad say e nova ever check for take away 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON host from Cameroon.

Cameroon na host for 2019 AFCON and plenti tok say deh fit take de host from di konrti bi di circulate.

Caf boss Ahmad Ahmad enta kontri for sharp morning meet with President Biya and den attend big reception weh deh give e for Yaoundé.

Afta Caf president tell media pipo say e nova ever check for take away AFCON host from Roger Milla Kontri.

"Caf no get any plan B. Caf no bi don ever check say deh go take away AFCON from Cameroon", Ahmad tok.

"E lef for Cameroon for tell we, no be we di organise; na Cameroon go tell we say deh bi ready or abeg give we taim", Caf boss add.

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Samuel Eto'o and caf President for Liberia

Ahmad thank Samuel Eto'o Fils weh e organise dis meeting for move all doubt and tok say deh go take rights from Cameroon.

Ahmed tok say President Biya don give assurance say Cameroon go bi ready for host di African football jamboree.

Dis visit di kam afta two days weh caf say deh go give dia final answer if Cameroon go remain host or not for November.

Caf boss bin say deh no go make dia decision before presidential election for seka say deh no wan spoil campaign.

Caf di worry for de kana delay for construction for field and hotels dem and also for security how weh fight dey for Anglophone regions.

Inside de delegation weh e kam with Caf boss na vice- Président Constant Umari, and Cameroon striker, former captain, Samuel Eto'o Fils.

For airport, Sports Minister, Pierre Ismael Bidoung Kpwatt welcome de August guest with some former lions dem Joseph Bell Antoine, Rigobert Song and odas.

Cameroon go be de first kontri for host AFCON with 24 teams and de competition go start for June end for July.