With just three weeks wey remain until di Amputee World Cup for Mexico, di Nigerian team don turn to online begging to raise di moni dem need.

Di Special Eagles don miss di last three editions of di tournament for 2010, 2012 and 2014 because moni no dey for am.

Arsenal Amputee FC player Michael Ishiguzo bin hear about dia palava, so di London-based player reason am to start online beg-beg for moni on GoFundMe, to raise almost US$68,000.

"Dis guys don work so hard and many times dem don miss di World Cup because e be like say goment, di corporate community no care about dem," Ishiguzo tell BBC Sport.

"I feel dia pains. Dem no get support from anywia.

"Dem dey contribute dia own moni to keep di sport, di team and dia dream alive, at di same time dey hustle hard to provide for demsef and dia families.

For May dis year, BBC Pidgin follow Victor Sani, wey bi one of di Special Eagles player tok, wey tell us about di bus driver work im dey do to maintain body and to helep support im football passion.

Di team dey hope to raise di necessary moni dem need for flight tickets, day-to-day allowance, and oda waka-waka tins wen dem need to attend di tournament wey go kick off on 24 October.

Ishiguzo wey bi former player of Stationary Stores of Lagos, involve for injury wey end im career for 1997, and dis make dem cut im right leg comot.

Im later come change focus to Javelin and oda sports, before im come back to football.

Today, im dey play for Arsenal inside di community amputee football team wey dey play for EAFA National league.

Special Eagles captain Emmanuel Ibeawuchi, wey get motor accident for age 22, wey lead to cut im right leg, say Ishiguzo dey inspire am and im hope na to fulfil im dream afta dem qualify for anoda World Cup.

"We no dey give up on our dreams. We know say di sport dey give hope for physically challenged pipo," Ibeawuchi tell BBC Sport.

"Our Powerlifters don prove dis one for di Paralympics. We sef wan show how we be to di world.

"We believe say we dey among di best for di world but for a long time now, chance no dey for us to show oursef.

"Dis time around, we dey pray say with support from di public we fit go di World Cup."

Angola, Kenya and Ghana represent Africa for di 2014 World Cup for Culiacán, Mexico.

Di Angolans finish as runners-up afta dem lose 3-1 to Russia for di final.