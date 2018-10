US sportswear giant, Nike, say di rape accuse wey one woman dey accuse football star Cristiano Ronaldo dey worry dem.

Nike dey do business wey reach like $1billion wit di Portugal player and tori pipo, Associated Press, tok say di company dey monitor di sutiation.

Anoda company, EA Sports, wey dey do video games, get contract wit Ronaldo and dem don tok di same tin.

CR7, as im fans dey call Ronaldo, don deny di accuse wey Kathryn Mayorga say e happun for Las Vegas for 2009.

33-year-old Mayorga na former teacher and she say na di #MeToo movement ginger am to tok im mind.

She tok say she meet Mr Ronaldo for Rain Nightclub for Palms Hotel and Casino and e rape am for im hotel room.

Juventus, di Italian club wey Mr Ronaldo dey play, don defend dia player e be correct professional.

Las Vegas police sef don tok say true-true dem investigate di rape mata dat time but dem no see any suspect.