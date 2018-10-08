Southampton vs Chelsea: Hazard no sure weda to stay for Chelsea or go Real Madrid
Eden Hazard say e hard for am to decide weda to sign new contract for Stamford Bridge or do "dream" transfer go Real Madrid.
Di Belgium forward get two years wey remain for contract wit di Blues, but dem don link am wit move to di European champions some months ago.
Hazard don score seven times for di Premier League already dis season.
Na im score di first goal as Chelsea nack Southampton 3-0 for Sunday match to make sure say nobodi don beat dem dis season.
"I no wan say, 'yes, I go sign new contract' and den for di end I no come sign," Hazard bin tell tori pipo Guardian UK.
"I want wetin dey good for me, but I want wetin good for di club because di club don give me evritin.
"Na hard decision. Dis na my future."
Di striker say im believe one big transfer still dey im bodi before im retire, as im call di Spanish club di "best".
"Real Madrid na di best club for di world. I no wan lie today. Na dream wey I don get since I be pikin. I don dey dream about dis," tok Hazard.