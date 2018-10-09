Image copyright Getty Images Image example Astou Traore of Senegal dey hold her kontri flag afta her team loose dia basketball match to Serbia for 2016 Rio Olympics

Di International Olympic Committee (IOC) don announce say na Senegal go host di next edition of di Summer Youth Olympic Games for 2022.

Dem make dia announcement for Buenos Aires, Argentina afta three oda African kontris - Botswana, Nigeria, and Tunisia bin contest to host di event,

IOC say dem choose Senegal as e be say na dem provide di best idea and di biggest opportunities for di time wey dem do di torchlighting of kontris.

Dis go be di first African nation to host di event.

Dem go do di competition for three cities: Senegal's capital Dakar, di new city of Diamniadio, wey development dey happun now, and Saly wey dey for coast.

President Macky Sall tok say im welcome di decision

President Macky Sall tok say "Senegal and im young pipo dey proud of di honour you don put on top us, by giving our kontri di work to organise di Youth Olympic Games 2022."

"In fact, na di whole of Africa, di birthplace of humankind through dia history and di youngest continent through dia demographics, wey go welcome di young athletes for di world in 2022."

Apart from Antarctica, Africa na di only continent for di world wey neva host di Olympic Games.