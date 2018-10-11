Nigeria vs Libya: Na juju Super Eagles go use play?

Image copyright Getty Images

Libya vs Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations qualifier begin trend days before Saturday October 13, 2018 wen di match go shelle for Nigeria.

Libya pipo dey wait to see if na "juju" Super Eagles go use play sake of say for September afta dia goalless draw wit South Africa, di Libya coach Adel Amrouche bin tell tori pipo say e no fear Nigeria as dem dey use juju play ball though im don apologise.

'Juju' na black magic, otumokpo, traditional or native doctor power wey plenti pipo believe for Africa.

As e stand now, for Group E, Libya and South Africa dey top di group wit four points and Nigeria dey third afta two matches.

Both teams need di points if dem go qualify for next year competition wey go happun for Cameroon.

Nigeria lose dia last match for di Godswill Akpabio stadium to South Africa.

Super Eagles get point to prove?

Di defeat by di Super Eagles to South Africa for dia first match for di group don make qualification dey interesting as na only two teams go qualify and Nigeria dey third position.

Even though Amrouche tok say e "regret" di comment wey e make about di Super Eagles, Nigeria fans wan make dem show Libya pepper.

Plus afta Nigerian migrants suffer for Libya, dis match fit be opportunity for dem to revenge.

Skip Twitter post by @YesWeCrann “Believe me, I would rather play Nigeria than Bafana... If Nigeria want to play both games there, that’s ok.”



Libya’s Adel Amrouche says that South Africa is a tougher game - for him - to prepare for than the Super Eagles. 🇱🇾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/iyNs8WvpTl — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) September 8, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @HLemchi Mr Adel, you will lose to us both home and away. Shebi, we dey do juju and God? You go hear am for Uyo. — Chidi H. Lemchi (@HLemchi) September 8, 2018

Anoda defeat or draw at di Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday to Libya no go help dia cause to qualify for Cameroon 2019 and dem go wan make dis one count.

Na only two teams go qualify from each group.

How you fit watch di match

For weeks, rumours bin dey fly about wia di match go hold as di Nigeria Football Federation bin dey consider to change di match date and venue.

Local tori pipo bin dey report say na for di Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna dem for play di match but dem later settle for di Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

FIFA bin originally put di date of di match for Friday, but dem don agree wit di two Federations to play am on Saturday by 4pm.