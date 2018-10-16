Image copyright Soccrates Images Image example Defender Aina gatz impress if im wan get spot for Super Eagles team

Nigeria go play Libya on 16 October for di return leg of dia African Cup of Nations qualifiers for Tunisia.

Many pipo believe say Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr go play di same eleven players wey beat di North Africans 4-0 for Uyo on Saturday but e get some players for di squad wey still need to convince di coach say dem deserve to start.

So which players really need to impress Rohr for dis return leg against Libya?

Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) - one cap

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Samuel Kalu score for im first match for Super Eagles against Libya

Samuel Kalu na winger wey dey play for French club Bordeaux. Kalu score Nigeria fourth goal against Libya to take tell pipo say im don arrive.

Di winger na one di players wey Rohr dey chook eye to see if im fit replace Victor Moses wey don retire from Super Eagles.

Kalu impress fans well-well with im skill but say im say im need to improve im performance for di team if im wan feel di boot of Moses wey score 12 goals for Nigeria for im 37 appearance.

Ola Aina (Torino) - five caps

Image copyright Nicolò Campo/Getty Image Image example Ola Aina dey loan for Torino

Di right back position dey open for now for di Super Eagles becos of Shehu Abdullahi injury wey im get during di Libya match for Uyo.

Gernot Rohr replace am with Ola Aina, di Torino player, fit play for any wia for di defence.

Di 22 year old neva still cement im position for di starting line-up for Super Eagles, if im start im go need to convince di coach say im fit make dat position im own.

Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City) - 16 caps

Image copyright James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images Image example Stoke City sign Etebo for £6.35m

Di midfield na one area wia Gernot Rohr still dey do testing-testing, captain Mikel Obi no dey available and as tins be so im don dey reach di end of im Super Eagles career becos age no dey im side again.

Rohr still dey find di best combination for di team and players like Oghenekaro Etebo na player wey need to step up im game to prove say im fit start ahead of Ogeniyi Onazi.

Etebo wey dey part of Nigeria 23-man squad wey go World Cup for Russia dey play im club football now for English Championship side Stoke City.

Di match between Libya and Nigeria go happun for Stade Taieb Mhiri for Tunisia city of Sfax, kick off na 7pm Nigerian time.