Kasala bust for di technical area as Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, enta one trouser wit Chelsea officials afta im team draw 2-2 wit di Blues.

Di Red Devils bin dey lead 2-1 for Stamford Bridge for dia early Saturday match afta Anthony Martial score two goals to cancel di one wey German defender Antonio Rudiger first score for Chelsea.

Man-U striker Anthony Martial don score for two back-to-back game now

But gbege start wen Chelsea technical assistant, Marco Ianni, run go di front of oga Mourinho to celebrate Barkley equalizer.

E even shake im hand for di Man-U coach face.

Na so oga Mourinho vex and charge afta di Chelsea official. Na stadium officials and Manchester United pipo hold am as e dey pursue oga Ianni.