Rashidi Yekini: Di Super Eagles legend, for be 55 years old today
Nigeria number 1 football striker, Rashidi Yekini, for nack 55 years old today, if to say e dey alive. Fans wey remember di 'legend' don enta social media, carri di Super Eagles star mata for head.
Nigeria first ever World Cup goal for USA 1994 still fresh for di mind of pipo wey watch am like say na somtin wey just happun. Dat goal come from di hand - or leg - of Super Eagles number '9' player inside match against Bulgaria.
Di year before, Yekini bin don already get African Footballer of di Year award, so pipo for im continent sabi am. But na di following year Yekini really introduce imsef to di world.
E play inside two major competitions - Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup - for 1994, di kain goals wey im score no be here.
Even though Yekini play for Europe, like many professional players, e later come back to im kontri to play for Gateway FC at age 41.
Tins wey you suppose sabi about Rashidi 'Legend' Yekini
- Dem born am on 23 October 1963; im die on 4 May 2012 (48 years)
- Yekini score 37 goals for Nigeria Super Eagles (58 appearances)
- Portugal Primeira Liga top scorer (1993-94) with 21 goals
- Im foto for 1994 FIFA World Cup, wia im hold net dey cry afta im score, later go viral
- Im dey part of di team wey win di 1994 Africa Cup of Nations for Tunisia
- Im score 150 goals for im career