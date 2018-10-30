Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha: Di man wey no dey take African players mata joke

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Riyad Mahrez from Algeria (left) na one of di players to pay tribute to late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Leicester City, 2015/2016 Premier League champions, na im get di highest number of players from Africa for di league, and those players don remember dia former oga for social media.

Oga Srivaddhanaprabha wey be di owner of Leicester City Football Club untim im death, die inside helicopter crash on Saturday 27 October, afta e take off from Leicester City King Power stadium.

Under Srivaddhanaprabha, many African players wey dia career no dey ginger like dem don plan, manage to find new chance for Leicester City. Some of di ones wey don come and go be:

Islam Slimani - Forward from Algeria wey bin join for 2016

Riyad Mahrez - Midfielder from Algeria wey bin join for 2014

Ahmed Musa - Forward from Nigeria wey bin join for 2016

Yakubu Aiyegbeni - Forward from Nigeria wey bin join for 2011

Molla Wagué - Defender from Mali wey join for 2017

Souleymane Bamba - Defender from Cote d'Ivoire wey bin join for 2011

So e no bi surprise say many African players wey dey play for di club now don send dia condolence message for oga Srivaddhanaprabha - di man wey no mind to put money down to give African players beta career for football.

"May di good Lord receive your soul. Rest on oga," Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho wrote on Twitter.

Im fellow player Wilfred Ndidi say: "You kind too much and you dey support well well. Thank you evri evri wey you do for di club, for how you dey always encourage di team and to dey waka come watch me play for di World Cup. Rest on sir. Di oga."

Ghana fullback, Daniel Amartey, wey get serious injury for Saturday match, send message from hospital wia im do surgery.

"Thank you everyone for una encouraging words of support but e pain me to do successful surgery finish to come dey hear about our chairman wey dey important for dis club and for all of us players. My prayers go out to your family boss," Amartey put for im Instagram page.

Algeria striker Riyad Mahrez, wey don leave di club for Manchester City afta im epp Leicester City to win di Premier League title for 2016, write: "One of di best pipo I don ever meet. I no go forget you. Rest in Peace Vichai."

Algeria winger Rachid Ghezzal enter Instagram for im tribute: "RIP Boss. All my prayers dey go to families for dis tragic accident. Strength and courage to di entire Leicester City family in dis difficult time. Thank you boss."

Tunisia defender, Yohan Benalouane sef react: "Dear Mr Chairman. E dey very difficult to find di right words, as di mata weak me. You na di father of our club, our family, you don epp all of us to achieve our dreams."

Mali midfielder Fousseni Diabate send im condolence: "Thank you for opportunity you give me to be at di very high level. Thank you for your smiles and kindness. Thanks for believe you get in me. Thank you and goodbye Sir."

Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa, wey just comot di club to sign for Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr, too enta instagram to remember im former oga.