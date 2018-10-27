Arsenal FC say 'We love our #Naijaboy' to celebrate Alex Iwobi

Image copyright Getty Images

"We love our Naija boy, and e be our own."

Na wetin English Premier League club nack for Twitter to celebrate Nigeria international Alex Iwobi.

Today na di anniversary of di first time wey di Nigeria play for Arsenal senior team for 2015.

Di 22-year-old midfielder don establish imsef as one of di main players for Arsenal squad as e don play 202 games, score 36 goals for all competition since dat first match three years ago.

Dem no support media player for your device I no believe say I go hama as I hama so - Iwobi

Former Super Eagles captain Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha na im be Iwobi uncle and na di pesin wey im tok say dey always dey ginger am for football.

Of course many of im fans follow hail am for Twitter to mark di occasion.

Iwobi don score one goal for di six matches wey im don play dis season and e start for four of di matches.