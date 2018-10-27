Rohr say e no fit promise to win AFCON 2019

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr renew im contract to carri di Super Eagles go AFCON 2019

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr don tok say im no fit promise say di team go win di Cameroon 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Di Super Eagles coach add say "For di AFCON, we dey determine to ensure say we qualify becos we know say for two competitions, Nigeria bin no dey dia. Di fact say we bin no qualify from di group stage for di World Cup for Russia don become one of di factors wey dey drive di team becos we know say Nigerians no happy afta we no fit couldn qualify for di second round.

"But I no fit promise say we go win di competition for Cameroon. We want to win am but e go be too early to make promise." Rohr tell Supersports tori pipo.

Nigeria currently dey ontop Group E wit nine points afta four matches and will dem go play dia next away game inside Johannesburg on November 17 wit South Africa wey dey second-place.

If di Eagles win di match e go mean say dem don qualify for di African Fup of Nations wey dey o start from June 15 to July 13, 2019.

Only di top two teams inside dia group go qualify for first-time wey di competition go ever allow 24-kontris to play di game.