Leicester City helicopter crash outside King Power Stadium

Di owner of Leicester City helicopter crash for one car park outside di club ground as e just fly out of di stadium from one Premier League match.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha bin dey inside di helicopter wen e fall down around 20:30 BST (8:30pm Nigerian time) on Saturday, one pesin wey dey close to di family don tell BBC.

One witness say im see Leicester player Kasper Schmeichel run out of the stadium dey go wia di crash happun.

Nobodi don sabi how many oda pipo bin dey on inside di helicopter.

One witness say im hear "one big bang" and then see "one big fireball"

Leicester bin draw 1-1 against West Ham United for di King Power Stadium.

Image copyright PA Image example Thailand billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha buy Leicester City for 2010

Under oga Srivaddhanaprabha ownership, Leicester City win di Premier League for 2016.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.