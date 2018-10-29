Image copyright PA

Di owner of Premier League football club, Leicester City, don die afta im helicopter crash outside King Power stadium.

Di club and Leicestershire police confam say Thailand billionaire, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four oda pipo wey dey inside di helicopter no survive di crash.

Two staff members, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, di pilot Eric Swaffer and im babe Izabela Roza Lechowicz follow die inside.

Thousands of fans don already put flowers and scarves outside di stadium.

Image copyright Polish Embassy UK / Facebook / Instagram Image example (L-R) Izabela Roza Lechowicz, Eric Swaffer, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare all die inside di helicopter crash

Di pilot, Mr Swaffer get ova 20 years experience wey e don dey fly private jet and helicopter, plus including wen im dey fly helicopter for tori pipo Channel 4 and Virgin Radio traffic.

Ms Lechowicz wey be im babe na pilot too and she don win di #Polka100 contest. Di two dey togeda wen di crash happun.

Image copyright Jamie Cooper/HiOptic Image example Thousands of pipo don drop flower outside di stadium to show dia respect to di pipo wey die

Leceister City don describe Mr Srivaddhanaprabha as pesin wey nice well-well, e dey humble and e don epp di club well-well.

Since e buy di club for £39m in 2010, dem win di Premier League for di first time, qualify for Champions League for di first time and dem reach di quarter final stage.

"Leicester City turn to family club under im leadership. Na family wey go mourn as e don die and go maintain im vision for di club." Na wetin di club write for dia statement.