Image copyright Getty Images

Spanish club, Real Madrid don sack dia coach, Julen Lopetegui, afta four months wey dem hire am.

Di 5-1 wey rivals Barcelona hama dem for El Clasico no help am at all.

Na former player Santiago Solari wey dey coach B team Castilla go replace am for now.

Real Madrid don confam say Coach Julen Lopetegui na im handle di club training session today as tori dey fly upandan say dem wan sack am.

Di European champions next match na against third division Melilla for di Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening but e no dey clear if Lopetegui go still dey in charge by then.

But who be di coach wey fit replace Lopetegui permanent?

Tori don dey spread tey-tey say dem wan sack di former Spain coach so dis kain news no surprise anybodi. But pipo and fans dey wonda na who go replace am.

Santiago Solari

Image copyright Getty Images

Although im no be big name coach, Santiago Solari na pesin wey fit become Real Madrid coach on permanent level.

Di former Real Madrid player bin dey coach Madrid 'B' team before dem promote am to come handle di main guys.

Solari join di club for 2013 and na pesin we know di club inside out.

Antonio Conte

Image copyright Getty Images

Na one of di big managers wey Real Madrid dey eye as di owners dey try find solution to di team poor form dis season.

Di Italian no get work since Chelsea sack am and tori wey dey ground say Conte don already agree to cari im kaya go Bernabeu.

Conte na pesin wey sabi im work well-well. As coach of Chelsea and Juventus im win league titles for im two former clubs.

If Real Madrid sign am dem go hope say im go fit win La Liga.

Jose Mourinho

Image copyright Getty Images

Even though Jose Mourinho don tok say im no wan go back to Real Madrid, di owners still dey look im side if im situation for Manchester United change.

Mourinho dey under pressure too for Old Trafford so if im leave e possible say di Portuguese manager fit go back to Spain to coach di team wey im manage from 2010-13.

Arsene Wenger

Image copyright Getty Images

Afta twenty-two years for Arsenal, Arsene Wenger step down as dia manager and since den im no get work.

Wenger na one of di most consistent manager for Europe and Madrid fit benefit from im experience im dey sign am.