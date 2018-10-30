Image example Video show Kwesi Nyantakyi dey collect money dey put inside bag

World football goment FIFA on Tuesday give life ban to Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantaky sake of say im break dia bribery and corruption rules.

FIFA say Nyantakyi also break dia conflict of interest rule.

Di football joinbodi begin torchlite Nyantakyi afta picture show am dey collect $65,000 (£48,000) from one undercover tori reporter.

Dem also knack Nyantakyi 500,000 Swiss francs (£390,000) fine.

Nyantakyi been hold big position for African football before im chop suspension, im be di vice-president of Confederation of African Football and a member of Fifa Council.

Im step down as GFA president for June afta video show am allegedly dey collect "cash gift" full everywhere.

Di film wey put am na tori pesin Anas Aremeyaw Anas and BBC Africa's investigations unit , Africa Eye shoot am ,

Afta di video of Nyantakyi full everywhere im resign from im position from Caf and Fifa, but claim say di video no be true.

Di adjudicatory chamber of Fifa's ethics committee say di ban for life na for "all football- activities for national and international level".