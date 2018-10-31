Image example Di team dey ready to play dia next match for Thursday

Nigeria Amputee Football team, di Special Eagles, don collect dia first ever win for di World Amputee Football Federation WAAF World Cup for Mexico.

Dem beat El Salvador 1-0 to finish third wit three points for group E.

Na Ezeji Kennedy score Nigeria only goal and im name don enter record book as di first Nigerian to ever score for amputee World Cup game.

Di team go play dia classification game on Thursday to know weda dem go kontinu for di tournament wen officials don finish to calculate standings.

Brazil and Russia dey carri first for di group as dem get seven points each. Brazil bin beat Eagles 6-0 while Russia beat dem 3-0.

El Salvador carri last for di group as dem no win or draw any match for di group.

Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, and Angola na oda kontris wey represent Africa for di tournament.

Dis na some of di result of matches wey teams don play for di world cup.

Some fans enta social media dey praise di eagles sake of di win.